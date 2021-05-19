World Cup winners Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels on Wednesday secured a return to the German national team for the first time in more than two years after coach Joachim Low included them in his 26-man Euro 2020 squad.

Muller and Hummels, winners of the 2014 World Cup under Low, were some of the players dropped after Germany's disappointing 2018 World Cup first round exit and their losing Nations League performance later that year.

But an overhaul that was interrupted by the pandemic in the past 12 months failed to yield any tangible results as the team crashed to their biggest competitive defeat - a 6-0 loss to Spain - as recently as last November.

Muller has had a sensational season for Bayern Munich, with 18 assists and 11 goals in the Bundesliga alone, and Hummels has established himself as leader at freshly-crowned German Cup winners Borussia Dortmund, forcing Low into a U-turn.

"You can interrupt an overhaul under the circumstances," Loew told an online news conference.

"In the defence we did not have the desired stability recently and... experience may have been missing in some games."

"Mats is a player who influences other players and brings experience," Loew added, also praising Muller's superb season with Bayern.

"We want a team bubbling with ambition and passion," Low said. "A team that gives everything on the pitch to be successful. That is our aim and you can feel it in the team that it wants to be successful at this tournament."

Jamal Musiala, 17, has also been surprisingly called up to the squad after the Bayern Munich midfielder made his senior international debut in March. Low also included Monaco striker Kevin Volland, who has not played for Germany since 2016, following a strong season in the French league.

The Germans are in Group F along with Hungary, holders Portugal and France, and play all three of their group matches in Munich.

GERMANY SQUAD IN FULL

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Bernd Leno, Kevin Trapp

Defenders: Robin Koch, Antonio Rüdiger, Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann, Christian Günter, Mats Hummels, Robin Gosens, Matthias Ginter, Niklas Süle

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller, Toni Kroos, Jamal Musiala, Emre Can, Jonas Hofmann, Florian Neuhaus, Ilkay Gündogan, Leroy Sane

Forwards: Kevin Volland, Timo Werner, Serge Gnabry

Additional reporting from Reuters.

