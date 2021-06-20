Manuel Neuer will no longer be investigated by UEFA after the German national team’s goalkeeper wore a rainbow armband in support of the LGBT+ community.

The German national team confirmed that an investigation would be stopped saying: “UEFA have today shared with the DFB that they have stopped the review of the rainbow captain’s armband worn by Manuel Neuer.

“In a letter, the armband has been assessed as a team symbol for diversity and thus for a ‘good cause.’”

Neuer has been wearing the rainbow-coloured accoutrement throughout Euro 2020 and did so in a friendly against Latvia during this year’s ‘Pride Month’.

However the rainbow symbol had been considered a political statement by UEFA, and as a rule such statements are prohibited.

The Bayern keeper is wearing the armband at the same time as UEFA considers giving Hungary more games in the knockout stages given their ability to fill out stadiums, though there is no firm decision that games will be taken away from Wembley in England.

Hungary is now regarded as one of the most repressive regimes in the European Union, and has recently moved to ban material in schools which it considers promoting homosexuality and gender change.

