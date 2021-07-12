Harry Kane has come out in defence of England’s three unsuccessful penalty takers, Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford, who have suffered racist abuse online.

The three players missed their penalties at the end of the Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday night at Wembley, and have since been abused on social media platforms.

Gareth Southgate immediately took responsibility for his choice of penalty takers and the abuse nevertheless continued into Monday.

Kane is the England captain, and he posted on Twitter to defend them from abuse and their performances throughout the summer.

He posted: “Three lads who were brilliant all summer had the courage to step up & take a pen when the stakes were high. They deserve support & backing not the vile racist abuse they’ve had since last night. If you abuse anyone on social media you’re not an @England fan and we don’t want you.”

'Racial abuse at England players after final disgusting and disgraceful'

