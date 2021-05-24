Wales forward Hal Robson-Kanu was left out of caretaker manager Robert Page's 28-member squad on Monday for a training camp in Portugal ahead of the European Championship.

Robson-Kanu scored only two goals for West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League this season as they were relegated to the second-tier Championship after finishing second-bottom.

The 32-year-old was a key player for Wales at Euro 2016 where he scored a stunning goal against Belgium in the quarter-finals with a swift 'Cruyff' turn and calm finish.

Robson-Kanu, who reversed his international retirement last year, was among three players who were released from the national squad during the World Cup qualifiers in March after breaching team protocols.

Wales, who are in Group A, begin their Euro campaign against Switzerland on June 12 in Baku.

