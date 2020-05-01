Poland, Turkey, Ukraine and Norway have been tipped to star at Euro 2020 when it finally takes place in 2021. But who do you think could make shockwaves across the continent?

The latest Game of Opinions asked the panel to select a so-called dark horse for the country-hopping extravaganza – a team that will fly under the radar and spring a surprise next summer.

Euro 2020 The four dark horses of Euro 2020 AN HOUR AGO

All four arguments were made in the safety of written form before being dismantled in a podcast, available for listening now on all decent platforms.

Which of our picks do you think has the best chance at causing a splash in 2021? Or are you backing someone else to shine? You have three options:

1. Listen to the podcast

2. Watch our opening statements in video form (below)

3. Familiarise yourself with the written arguments on Poland, Turkey, Ukraine and Norway (also below)

Play Icon WATCH The four dark horses of Euro 2020 00:03:59

ORIGINAL ARGUMENTS

The case for Poland by Carrie Dunn: "Do not underestimate the power of having a world-beating player like Robert Lewandowski captaining the side. Lewandowski could be the greatest striker of his generation, and has been enjoying the best form of his career. When the season went on hiatus, he was the top scorer in the Bundesliga and in the Champions League."

The case for Turkey by Pete Sharland: "For whatever reason Turkey appear poised on the cusp of another golden generation, a group who can follow in the footsteps of the 2002 team. The headline act, of course is Cengiz Under. The baby-faced trickster who has taken Serie A by storm. He’s a wizard, the sort of player fans love to dub something like 'the Turkish Messi' which is to do his own talents a huge disservice."

The case for Ukraine by Marcus Foley: "International tournaments are generally won by two types of teams: a) cohesive units whose players, whether by circumstance or design, have a deep understanding of one another's roles within the team, and b) conservative sides who defend well and, for want of a better word, grind their way to success. Ukraine are a mixture of the two categories, and that is why they could emerge as dark horses for the tournament."

The case for Norway by Ben Snowball: "Were it not for the emergence of one player, we wouldn’t be having this conversation. But that player has emerged. The rise of Erling Haaland feels like a predictable spin-off from the Goal movie franchise. Young kid shows flashes of talent in his homeland, is shipped off to Austria and takes the world by storm, quickly earning a move to a German giant and banging in a hat-trick off the bench on his debut. Why shouldn’t they dream?"

