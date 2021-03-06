Zlatan Ibrahimovic will reportedly make his international return for Sweden this month, five years after his last international appearance.

The 39-year-old, who is Sweden’s all-time leading scorer with 62 goals, hasn’t played for his country since Euro 2016.

But he has been in fantastic form for AC Milan this season and now looks set to make his comeback on the international stage.

Premier League Liverpool's disaster of a season reaches a full stop - The Warm-Up YESTERDAY AT 07:19

FotbollDirekt report that Ibrahimovic will be called up for World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Kosovo, as well as a friendly against Estonia.

He is likely to also be in contention to lead the line for Sweden at Euro 2020 this summer.

Ibrahimovic has scored 14 goals in Serie A this season to help spearhead AC Milan’s title challenge.

Could Man Utd swoop for Barcelona wonderkid? - Euro Papers

There has previously been speculation that he would make a return with Sweden, but his form this season now seems too good to ignore.

He met with Sweden coach Janne Andersson in November to discuss a comeback and looks set to be part of the squad when it is confirmed on March 16.

Serie A Ibrahimovic to sing and take part in comedy sketch at festival 01/03/2021 AT 21:00