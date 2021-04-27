England manager Gareth Southgate will be able to choose a 26-man squad for Euro 2020 instead of the usual 23, according to a report on Tuesday.

UEFA's national team committee agreed to making the squads bigger to help reduce the impact Covid-19 has had on players involved in condensed domestic seasons, according to The Times

The decision will be ratified by UEFA's executive committee later this week and it would allow each nation to be more flexible with their squads should there be a Covid-19 outbreak.

Euro 2020 ‘I’d be a bloody hypocrite’ - Southgate on England squad transfer speculation 14/04/2021 AT 08:45

Southgate hinted in March that he knew his 23-man squad for the Euros but that looks subject to change.

Fringe players Trent Alexander-Arnold, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham and Jack Grealish have a greater chance of being included in Southgate's squad.

England's opening game of the European Championships is against Croatia in Group D on June 13.

Euro 2020 England's Euros group games 'in front of 22,500 fans' 08/04/2021 AT 21:10