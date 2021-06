Football

‘Good enough to compete in Qatar’ – Why Portugal and Ronaldo could win 2022 World Cup

Thought Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal were in swansong territory? Think again. Ronaldo is 36 years young and looks capable of playing long beyond Euro 2020 alongside an exciting group of international teammates. Listen to Game of Opinions on your podcast platform of choice now!

00:01:42, 17 minutes ago