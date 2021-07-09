Harry Kane believes England’s Euro 2020 final clash with Italy is the biggest game of ‘all of our careers’ and is confident they can realise their dreams on Sunday.

The Three Lions have never won the European Championship and are in their first major final in 55 years but will be roared on by the majority of the 60,000 supporters inside Wembley.

Kane, who has netted four times in the tournament after a slow start, is well aware of what success would mean to the country and feels a win against the Azzurri would surpass anything he could achieve at club level.

Euro 2020 Sterling dominates again as Three Lions come of age - England player ratings YESTERDAY AT 22:35

Speaking to the media, Kane said:

It’s the biggest game in my career so far and probably the biggest game in all of our careers so far.

"I spoke before about how doing something special with England would surpass anything at club level just because of the magnitude of it and the long wait for a final, the long wait to win a trophy.

"You dream of these moments as a kid - lifting trophies for your country. And we have that opportunity now. These are the opportunities you have to grab with both hands."

England have steadily grown as an international force since Gareth Southgate took the national hot-seat in late 2016.

A run to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and third place at the Nations League has been followed by a successful Euro 2020 campaign, and Kane says the manager has been key to this revival as well as reinvigorating belief amongst supporters.

'I've never heard Wembley like that' - Southgate after Denmark win

Kane said: “He’s (Southgate) a great leader, calm in situations and strong-minded in what he wants to do and where he wants the team to be.

“He’s big on creating the team environment and everyone being together, not just the players who have played, but everyone in the squad has a vital part to play to become champions.

“Over the last three to four years he’s really emphasised that. A few years ago it was about re-connecting with fans and in Russia we definitely did that. Then to continue that and carry it on into this tournament where we’ve played lots of games at home, it’s important to have that connection, and we feel we definitely have had that.

“We know they will be there and cheering us on around the country, and can’t wait to hopefully win the game for them.”

Kane’s acknowledgement of England’s support has been echoed by teammate John Stones.

The Manchester City defender added: "It's difficult to put into words. We have definitely thrived off the fans. I suppose we are living their dream, right at the front, out on the pitch. We can't thank them enough for all their support through the tough times and the good. The support is deeply appreciated by us as players. We are proud to represent them, the country and we hope we do them proud on Sunday."

Meanwhile, Italy’s Leonardo Bonucci feels stopping Kane and England’s crop of exciting young forwards will be crucial to Italy’s hopes of adding to their solitary European Championship crown back in 1968.

The Juventus defender, 34, is part of an experienced defensive rearguard alongside 36-year-old captain Giorgio Chiellini and accepts they will have to call upon all of their know-how to keep the likes of Kane, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and Bukayo Saka quiet.

“Well it's youngsters versus veterans, let's say,” said Bonucci.

“The English forwards are very strong and great players, so we'll need to be very cautious in our defence and the whole team must be very cautious.

“We know how they can bring difficulties for us, so we'll need to pay a lot of attention to the pace, and to the quickness of their forwards like Harry Kane and others.

“Kane is a very famous player, he's been doing very well at Tottenham, for the national team and he's one of the best strikers in the world.

“In our last three matches we've had the chance to meet three of the best forwards in the world, and the plan is to do better and not let anything go in any moment of the game.”

‘We want to make history’ – Leonardo Bonucci on Euro 2020 final

Euro 2020 Sterling hails 'top performance' as England set up Italy final, insists it was a penalty YESTERDAY AT 22:07