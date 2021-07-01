Gareth Southgate has praised Raheem Sterling for his performances at Euro 2020, with the forward scoring three goals after four matches in the competition.

Sterling had only scored two in his first 45 England games and went 27 games without scoring a goal which included a disappointing showing at the 2018 World Cup.

But Southgate has applauded the Manchester City forward for becoming more prolific in front of goal and believes it can be put down to the 26-year-old's internal desire to improve.

Euro 2020 Parker: Kane lucky to still be playing, England must reach final now 21 HOURS AGO

"He is a fighter," Southgate told reporters. "He has got an incredible resilience and hunger. He has developed over the last couple of years this real hunger to score, even in the games where the opportunities where the ball has flashed across the box earlier in the tournament, he has been in between the posts.

"He is finding himself in these areas and yes, his drive is fantastic, we know the journey he has been on with England and I am so happy for him to be able to deliver the performances he has.

"To deliver them at Wembley will have been really special for him and, as you said, the goals return is incredible.

Absolutely incredible, really, but yes, please keep asking the questions because if we cannot motivate him everyone else will certainly be able to!

Southgate says the World Cup in Russia was a turning point in Sterling's international career as he responded to his critics with vastly improved displays.

"He was probably only one of the players to come back from the World Cup with a different feeling and I talked to him at length about that," Southgate said.

"I think Seville [a 3-2 Nations League win against Spain where Sterling scored twice] was a real lift-off moment for him. You could almost see it.

"He almost jumped into the second tier of the stadium if you look at the celebration that night of his goal.

"I really feel this was a significant moment for him and, of course, he had been scoring for his club but had not been able to translate that across.

"Now I think he feels happy in our environment, feels he can be himself, knows the respect we have for him and yes, his performance in every game this tournament, he has been a huge threat for every opponent."

Euro 2020 England ratings: Sterling delivers again, Kane form a concern YESTERDAY AT 18:56