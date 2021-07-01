A thrilling round of 16 has whittled the Euro 2020 contenders down to the final eight, who will all now see the final at Wembley on July 11 as within touching distance.

The previous round saw the loss of pre-tournament favourites France, Germany and holders Portugal, opening up the draw for the remaining sides who have an eye on the trophy.

A place in the final four awaits the winners of the matches between Belgium and Italy, Switzerland and Spain, England and Ukraine and finally, Denmark and the Czech Republic.

But of the final eight, who are the most likely winners? Equally, who, like Greece in 2004, could upset the odds and emerge victorious as a surprise package against so-called more illustrious opponents?

We asked Eurosport teams around the continent for their views on what to expect on the final 10 days of action at the tournament.

‘Their reaction has been nothing short of miraculous’ – Marcus Foley (UK)

Favourites: Italy

It is very hard to look past Italy as winners. They may be on the harder side of the draw, but were the form team coming into the tournament and have been the best team at Euro 2020. They have scored nine - through, excluding Demiral’s own goal for Turkey, five different players - and conceded one.

It is an obvious statement to make but a team that scores a lot of goals through a variety of players and concedes hardly any are probably a good shout to win a short, compact tournament.

Potential Outsiders: Denmark

Denmark, however, could represent a threat as a potential outside bet. The reaction to the events of their first game, where Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest, have been nothing short of miraculous, and it may have galvanised the squad further.

They have also built momentum nicely, and that is crucial in tournament football. Plus, they are on the substantially weaker side of the draw.

Likely winners in order:

1. Italy

2. England

3. Belgium

4. Spain

5. Denmark

6. Switzerland

7. Czech Republic

8. Ukraine

‘They boast a pool of players others do not have’ - Davide Bighiani (Italy)

Favourites: Belgium

Belgium have only secured victories up to now and are entering the match against Italy as favourites - not only for their position in the world ranking, but because they can boast a pool of players that the others, Azzurri in the first instance, do not have.

Roberto Martinez has built a very solid team from a defensive point of view and given ample freedom to his best men, not to mention the potential available from the bench.

Knowing full well that these knockout matches could last more than 90 minutes, Belgium can bring in players of the calibre of Mertens, Carrasco, Benteke and Batshuayi.

Potential Outsiders: Denmark

The path of Denmark so far had perhaps gone unnoticed before the bombastic 4-0 against Wales. Even before that, however, Kasper Hjulmand's team played excellent football in the defeats against Finland and Belgium, dominating both opponents for a long time (especially against Lukaku and Co. in the first half) and then getting their rewards in the game with Russia.

The dangers can come from many men, not just one: the unpredictability of some players (Damsgaard and Braithwaite above all) could prove to be a benefit.

Likely winners in order:

1. Belgium

2. Spain

3. England

4. Italy

5. Denmark

6. Ukraine

7. Czech Republic

8. Switzerland

‘They are prioritising order over talent’ - Roberto Moreno (Spain)

Favourite: Belgium

We think that the winner between Italy and Belgium will be the favourite to win the tournament. Italy have played great football, scoring nine goals and just conceding one, so they are a hard team to beat. But Belgium, even after De Bruyne’s injury, have some big offensive weapons and Lukaku is showing a killer instinct that Immobile is not currently.

If Italy were able to come through this match, we feel they would have the best chances to reach the final and win it.



Our feelings about Spain are weird, because our last victory against Croatia gave us some good feelings but at the same time we are not so confident about our chances to beat Switzerland - and we think that our chances are even less when facing a team like Italy or Belgium in a potential semi-final.

Potential Outsiders: England

England look like the favourite from the other side of the draw. They are not playing as beautifully as they can, but Southgate is building a solid team, prioritising order over talent.

But that talent is also there. The hardest step on their way to the final should be Denmark. They have overcome a very difficult situation and that makes them dangerous, and they are also playing good football.

Likely winners in order:

1. Italy

2. Belgium

3. England

4. Spain

5. Denmark

6. Switzerland

7. Czech Republic

8. Ukraine

‘The draw is a huge help for solid, boring England’ - Cyril Morin (France)

Favourites: Belgium

The way they managed to win against Portugal is symbolic of how this team has evolved since 2018. Even without De Bruyne and Hazard, they might be the team with the best combination of huge talents, big stars, collective knowledge and experience.

It looks like they have matured a lot and don't really care any more about the image they give. If they manage to pass Italy and have Hazard and De Bruyne back for the semi-final, they have the best chance from our point of view.

Potential Outsider(s): England/Italy

It's not that England are the second-best team, far from that. But the draw is clearly a huge help for this solid, sometimes boring, team. They have a great team spirit, Kane has finally managed to overcome his poor form but, mostly, it's an impressive defensive wall, with Walker to cover with his speed and Maguire and Stones to dominate strikers from the other team.

They have been consistent and really annoying to cause any difficulty. And we know that, if you want to win a big tournament, it comes first from the back.

As for Italy, they are a team full of life and clearly a growing generation. But, against Belgium or even Spain, they may be too ‘polite’ and young. They have already impressed in the Euros, but if they try to open up the game, it won't be without consequences against teams such as Belgium who loves transition.

Likely winners in order:

1. Belgium

2. England

3. Italy

4. Danemark

5. Spain

6. Switzerland

7. Czech Republic

8. Ukraine

‘They totally deserve to finally win something’ Marc Hlusiak (Germany)

Favourites: Belgium

Belgium haven't shown off their full potential so far, but still had enough to kick the holders Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo out of the tournament. I think it's pretty close with Italy at the top, but Belgium, when it comes to the ultimate showdown, have more quality in their squad and they totally deserve to finally win something.

Potential outsider: Switzerland

With Xhaka in extraordinary form and a squad that seems to believe in themselves, they could go on a real run.

They refused to give up despite being down 1-3 against the reigning world champions - that was remarkable and could lead to a huge boost in confidence.

They will be dangerous for Spain to handle.

Likely winners in order:

1. Belgium

2. Italy

3. Spain

4. England

5. Switzerland

6. Denmark

7. Czech Republic

8. Ukraine

'We're taking home a runners-up medal at least' Lauge Germundsson (Denmark)

Favourites: Belgium

The number one ranked team in the world have shown time and time again why they top FIFA’s charts - all the while convincing the Danish office of why they should be picked to win it all.

Combined with going unbeaten in the group stage and putting on a video game-esque goal show against the Danes, the DeBruyne-less win against Portugal only further tightened the crown on the Belgians’ head.

While Italy’s strong defensive side may cause them some problems, we believe Belgium will overcome the challenge and eventually beat Denmark in the finals to win it all – especially when considering that the fresh legs of Benteke, Carrasco and Mertens will be available for the Belgians if the matches were to go to extra time.

Potential outsider: Denmark

There is absolutely no doubt in our minds that the Danish side will *at the very least* take home a runners-up medal from this year’s Euros.

With up-and-coming offensive stars, a tactically gifted leader in Kasper Hjulmand and a Kjær-led defensive dominance, the young and flourishing team has convinced their fellow Danes that the historic events of 1992 will (at least to some extent) repeat themselves.

Scoring four goals in consecutive matches and dominating Belgium in the first half despite the loss of Eriksen - all while ending up on the weak side of the draw – are points that are hard to argue from our point of view.

Some may find this pick to be rather biased – so let me provide you with some stats in our favour (to name a few):

Fourth highest possession average of the tournament

Most completed crosses

30 shots on target (tournament-high)

Also… Mikkel Damsgaard. That is all.

Likely winners in order:

1. Belgium

2. Denmark

3. Italy

4. England

5. Spain

6. Switzerland

7. Czech Republic

8. Ukraine

