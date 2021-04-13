The Italian government will permit fans to attend this summer's Euro 2020 championship games, with Rome's Olympic stadium scheduled to host the first game.

Stadiums will be allowed to welcome fans up to 25% occupancy, which will allow social distancing to be enforced amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

"The government approval of the public's presence at Rome's Euro 2020 matches is wonderful news that we will immediately pass on to UEFA," FIGC President Gabriele Gravina said in a statement.

Rome's Olympic stadium is due to host the tournament's opening match, Italy vs Turkey, on June 11 and three other games.

Other governments will decide their own restritcions, should they choose to alter current guidance.

