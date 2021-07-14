Jorginho believes he could be in the running to win the Ballon d’Or after winning Euro 2020 with Italy.

Jorginho will be competing with the likes of Lionel Messi, who has just won the Copa America with Argentina, and Cristiano Ronaldo for the Ballon d’Or.

But the 29-year-old said no other player has had a better season than him.

"We all have dreams," Jorginho said when asked of his chances.

"But I'll be honest, it depends on the criteria a decision is made based on. If we're talking about talent then I know I'm not the best in the world.

But if it's going on titles, then nobody has won more than I have this season.

"How could I compare myself to Messi, Neymar or Cristiano Ronaldo? They've completely different characteristics to me. But, I repeat, it depends on the criteria."

Jorginho could have been turning out for Brazil having been born there before moving to Italy.

The midfielder was asked if the decision to represent Italy ahead of Brazil was a difficult one after helping his country win Euro 2020.

“I didn't think twice,” Jorginho said.

“After the Under-21s I only played friendlies for Italy, then in November 2017 I was called up for the World Cup playoff against Sweden.

"Then, Brazil wanted me too. Playing for Brazil was my dream since I was a child, but I thought that Italy needed help.

“And when I had needed help, Italy opened their doors to me and embraced me.

“My heart said 'Italy needs you', so I made that decision and I'm very happy that I did.”

Jorginho was one of five Italian players to make it into the team of the tournament.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Leonardo Spinazzola, centre-back pairing Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci were all part of the side.

