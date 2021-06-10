Kylian Mbappe has, according to reports, been left seething after comments made by international team-mate Olivier Giroud.

The Chelsea star hit a late brace as France beat Bulgaria 3-0 in their Euro 2020 warm-up match. However, the forward, just five goals shy of becoming his country’s leading marksman, hit out post-match at what he perceived as a lack of service.

“Sometimes you make the runs and the ball does not arrive,” began Giroud. “Perhaps we could have found each other better, there it is.”

The comments have left Mbappe fuming, report L’Equipe . The PSG star was so angry that he wanted to hold a press conference to get his side of the story across.

Giroud, who led the line for France as they won the World Cup in 2018, is no longer a guaranteed starter after the return of Karim Benzema to the squad

France, the overwhelming favourites for the tournament, begin their campaign against Germany on Tuesday before matches against Hungary and Portugal.

