MOURINHO SPITTING FACTS. Jose Mourinho is making a surprising amount of sense in his comments about the England squad this morning. On how Gareth Southgate should use Harry Kane, Jose says: "He drops, he gets between the lines, he can assist and link the play. If you don't have a player who looks [to run in behind], you find yourself having the ball but not be dangerous." It feels odd agreeing so totally with someone like Mourinho, but he’s spot on there.
ENGLAND’S CHARM OFFENSIVE. Over at St George’s Park, England are repeating the model that worked so well for them in 2018, trying to engineer a slightly more relaxed relationship with the nation’s football media by using games and casual access to players to create a more united feel. IT worked at the World Cup and the early signs are good here too (although Faye Carruthers blamed psychological pressure for her loss here, saying she “hit 72 earlier in practice - lost 16-33 in the tournament”.
AN ELEVENTH-HOUR SQUAD CHANGE. A bit of news for you, and UEFA have approved Italy’s request to replace Lorenzo Pellegrini with Fiorentina’s Gaetano Castrovilli in their Euro 2020 squad. Roma’s Pellegrini suffered an injury in training this week.
ONES TO WATCH. There’s so much going on in that Turkey squad that two Turkish stars make our rather exclusive list of players to watch from outside the traditional western European giants:
TURKEY’S NEW GOLDEN GENERATION? Turkey are a bit of a dark horse for these Euros, and for good reason. Not only are Senos Gunes’ side in one of the more straightforward groups to qualify from (in theory at least), but they have a squad packed full of youth and potential – Turkey are the youngest squad in the tournament with an average age of just 24 years and 11 months, just ahead of England (25 years and three months).
THE WORD FROM THE ITALY BOSS. Italy will be led by former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini at Euro 2020 and beyond, with the coach recently having signed a long-term contract with the association. And Mancini believes that tonight’s game is a chance for the national team to give the country something to smile about after an extremely testing year:
" Now that we are hopefully seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, we want to make people happy and entertain them for at least 90 minutes. The first match is always the most difficult. We must shake off the tension and not think about other things, just focus on doing our work and what we need to get done. There will be a little more pressure with it being the opening game of the tournament, and Turkey are packed with talent, but it remains a football match and we have to focus on that."
A CONTINENT-WIDE FOOTBALL EXTRAVAGANZA! Of course, this is the first tournament to be held right across Europe (whether that’s totally wise given the whole pandemic situation is another matter), so tonight sees the first of many of the tournament’s ‘home’ teams hosting a match. Italy have largely flown under the radar in build-up to the tournament, but the combination of a strong squad and a supposedly easier side of the draw means they could be a real challenger.
THE WAIT IS OVER! For more on tonight’s match and the impending start of Euro 2020 (it’s still called that even though it’s 2021) check out The Warm-Up by Eurosport UK's Tom Adams.
IT’S EURO 2020 DAY! Does anyone else feel like a kid at Christmas? We’re just hours away from the opening game of the much anticipated European Championship, having been made to wait for an extra year for the joy of it all. It’s Italy and Turkey who get the tournament underway in Group A this evening, with kick-off at 20:00 BST in Rome.
Euro 2020 LIVE - all the latest news and updates in the build-up to the opening game between Italy and Turkey
