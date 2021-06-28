Luis Enrique said he has been “amazed” by Alvaro Morata after the striker starred in extra-time to help Spain beat Croatia 5-3 and reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.
Morata faced criticism from his own fans during the group stages after missing a penalty in the 5-0 win over Slovakia.
He revealed that his wife and children had been abused at the stadium, he received death threats and he had not been able to sleep for nine hours after the game.
Euro 2020
Opinion: Spain's best chance at Euro 2020 is to embrace their chaotic side
But after he scored one and set up another against Croatia, Spain head coach Luis Enrique said: “I don't want to see another Alvaro, this is the Alvaro that amazes me.
“He has a lot of personality, he endures situations that none of you would like to endure. I have seen a commendable attitude. I’m very happy for him.”
Morata dedicated his extra-time goal to his “wife, children and all the people who support me”.
"It is true that I have lived things that do not like, but the majority of Spain is with me. The goal is for my wife, my children and all the people who support. You have to suffer to live moments like this."
Reflecting on the game, which Spain led 3-1 until late in normal time, Luis Enrique added: “It is true that our biggest mistake has been to think that we had it done with 3-1.
- Morata reveals he received death threats after Euro 2020 games
- Why Spain must embrace their chaotic side
“We are very grateful to the support of the people, and it has been a pleasure to see red jerseys in the stands.
“The team has fought, they have believed and the game leaves us many positive things. This national team has a goal and plays football well.
“Whoever wants to beat us is going to have to run a lot and play very well.”
Spain will next face France or Switzerland.
Euro 2020
Opinion: Morata delivers for Spain - what more do people want from him?
Euro 2020
Spain striker Morata reveals his family has received death threats