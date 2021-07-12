Tour de France superstar Mark Cavendish feels Gareth Southgate is the perfect manager to guide England through the turmoil of losing the Euro 2020 final on penalties.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed from the spot, for which they were subjected to vile racist abuse , with the sight of the latter in floods of tears difficult to watch.

The trio will need help to overcome the setback, but Cavendish - who has first-hand experience of bouncing back from setbacks of his own - believes Southgate is the perfect leader.

Southgate missed a penalty of his own in the semi-finals of Euro 96, but bounced back to forge a superb career - and he is well placed to take the Three Lions forward.

“They have probably got the best person in charge in Southgate,” Cavendish told Sky Sports News. “25 years ago, when he missed the penalty. You saw how he has led them through everything.

“For me, they have the best person to help them through that.”

England’s focus will now shift to World Cup qualification, and Cavendish - who will bid to move ahead of Eddy Merckx’s record for Tour de France stage wins this week - feels the tight-knit group will bounce back in style.

“It looks like a team that works together, that is the most important thing having the people around you who will support you and get you through it,” Cavendish said.

“That is a close-knit group. I think if they all stick together it will be easy for them to bounce back."

