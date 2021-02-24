UEFA's Euro 2020 medical advisor has said there is "no way" the tournament will not happen this summer.

Having already been rescheduled from last year, there have been concerns that Euro 2020 could be delayed again as Europe continues to battle with the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is set to be held across 12 countries, although there has been speculation that it could be moved to the UK because of the country's rapid coronavirus vaccine rollout.

"There is no way the Euros will not happen, they will happen," Daniel Koch, UEFA's medical advisor on Euro 2020, told Reuters.

"There is no worst case scenario, there are realistic scenarios and best-case scenarios."

Koch, the former head of communicable diseases at Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health, played a leading role in tackling the first wave of the pandemic in the country.

He said UEFA would make a decision in early April on the suitability of venues and planned capacities after consulting with the 12 host countries.

But he said that the confederation would keep some flexibility in place to allow for plans for fan numbers to be scaled-up, should the situation allow, and did not rule out fans travelling abroad for games.

