Former England international Danny Murphy says the current Three Lions team has ’nothing to fear’ ahead of their upcoming Euro 2020 last 16 clash with Germany.

Murphy was watching the Germans labour to a 2-2 draw against Hungary to just about seal qualification from Group F but wasn’t impressed with what he saw.

Speaking as a pundit on the BBC, Murphy said that England look the stronger than both Germany - and fellow qualifiers Portugal - ahead of the Wembley showdown.

“I don't think if you're sat in that England squad, we shouldn't have any fear.

“We have players that could cause them and Portugal problems if we get them at a later stage.”

Fellow pundit Rio Ferdinand, who was watching the other group game between the Portuguese and France, also talked up England’s chances, agreeing with the assessment about the limitations of Germany’s threat.

"We had our eye on the other game (Hungary v Germany) as well and after watching that, I'm quite confident of a good result for England.

“I know we're getting excited, that's what you do as England fans."

German World Cup winner Jurgen Klinsmann was also on the panel was more measured in his view, suggesting that the highly-anticipated clash could go either way.

“Both Germany and England are in a similar situation. I think it will be a very even battle and it will be about the form of the day.

“We will see a fascinating game in England v Germany because we do not know what to expect.”

