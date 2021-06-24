Trailing 2-1 - and with constantly changing permutations as Hungary and Germany played out their match simultaneously - Portugal were at risk of finishing bottom of the group.

A handball by Jules Kounde handed them a lifeline however and what for most would be a pressure penalty kick, was easily dispatched by Cristiano Ronaldo to level the scores.

Football Euro 2020 - Does a lopsided draw enhance or devalue the competition? 34 MINUTES AGO

Not only did the goal preserve Portugal’s status in the competition and ultimately set up a last-16 clash with Belgium , it was also Ronaldo’s 109th international goal – the joint-most of a male player equalling the record of Iranian legend Ali Daei. A record he will no doubt break imminently.

The goal was also Ronaldo’s fifth of this year’s delayed tournament and his 13th in European Championships, which extended his lead as all-time top scorer in the competition. It also put distance between himself and a glut of players on three in the chase for the Golden Boot. Ronaldo is also now the top scorer in Euros and World Cups combined overtaking Miroslav Klose’s 19 with his 20th and 21st goals in the draw with France.

It's safe to say that rouge soft drinks bottles have done nothing to throw him off his game.

As well as his achievements at International level, he holds numerous club records too, including top scorer in the Champions League, Real Madrid’s all time goalscorer, and Golden Boot awards in England, Spain and Italy.

But for all his accolades, the frequency with which he achieves them pretty much renders them pointless.

Milestones that may have once felt unattainable, and at one time might have been cause for celebration are being reached with such regularity, almost aren’t worth the fanfare. To see a single name topping all these charts is contrastingly both impressive and underwhelming at the same time.

Watch mischievous Cristiano Ronaldo replace UEFA sponsor drink with water!

Ronaldo’s greatness is there to be lauded but almost as something disconnected from football at this point. Looking at the numbers, they barely seem plausible for a 'normal' player.The idea that anyone currently playing will hit the same heights is harder and harder to imagine – these records are his and his alone.

This is a testament to how good Ronaldo has been throughout his stellar career as he continues, even a 36, to enshrine himself as one of the greatest players of all time, if not the greatest. Of course, he remains locked in battle with a certain Lionel Messi for that title, with the Argentine also in the habit of shattering previously untouchable records for club and country.

The two players have set such a high bar, their continued achievements feel like they may be untouchable forever, which begs the question as to how long we continue to hype up each record before it feels unnecessary.

Euro 2020 'Everybody should be free' - Wijnaldum to wear rainbow armband in Budapest game 5 HOURS AGO