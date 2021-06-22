Ousmane Dembele is set to undergo knee surgery and could reportedly be out of action for four months.

It was confirmed afterwards that he was ruled out of the tournament and his club Barcelona have now revealed that he needs surgery.

Euro 2020 Wembley Stadium to welcome more than 60,000 fans for semi-finals and final 3 HOURS AGO

A statement from Barca read: “Following tests this morning on player Ousmane Dembele, it has been confirmed that he has a dislocation of the biceps tendon in his right knee that will require surgical treatment.”

French newspaper L’Equipe reports that Dembele is set to be sidelined for four months.

Dembele has struggled to hold down a first-team spot since signing for Barca in 2017 but he played a total of 44 games under Ronald Koeman in the 2020/21 season.

“All the group is very upset Ousmane is leaving,” said France defender Lucas Digne.

He's a great guy and great player. He brings a lot to the group and brings his qualities to the pitch. We're all very disappointed.

France finish their group-stage campaign with a clash against Portugal on Wednesday. France lead Group F on four points with Portugal and Germany both on three points.

Euro 2020 Grealish set for England start against Czech Republic - report 4 HOURS AGO