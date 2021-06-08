Phil Foden is hoping to "bring a bit of Gazza" to Euro 2020 after showing off a new haircut reminiscent of the England legend.

Manchester City’s Foden has revealed a bleached trim that has drawn comparisons to Paul Gascoigne’s look at Euro 1996.

Gascoigne was one of the stars at Euro 1996 in England, with his iconic volley against Scotland one of the moments of the tournament.

Asked about his haircut, he said: “First of all I've had the same haircut for ages so I wanted something new. I woke up this morning to all the comparisons to Gazza and Eminem. It was my own thing! It's all been positives. I'm surprised about that.

"I remember watching highlights on TV of Gazza. I know what it means for the country. It wouldn't be too bad if I tried to bring a bit of Gazza on the pitch."

England, who are in a group with Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic, are one of the favourites for the tournament along with France.

"I just want to say the quality is very high,” said Foden.

Yes we have a lot of young players but they can play at the highest level and we've seen that this year. Of course, we have the experience of Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson around the team too which is important. I think we have a great balance. I think we'll look really strong in this tournament and why not? We could win it.

“When someone is doing well the media jump all over it. But we have a lot of young players in the team and they are all level-headed. We will keep focused and try and bring it home."

Foden was one of several players to link up late with the England squad after playing in the Champions League final with Manchester City.

He says he has got over the disappointment of that result and is excited for what lies ahead.

"Obviously it hurts losing such an important game but I'm in training now with the team. We are working together and trying to do the best we can."

'Pep massively improved me' - Foden wins PFA Young Player of the Year

"I don't feel pressure. I feel excited. It's my first time at a major tournament with England. I'm excited to see what happens and what the future holds.

"We have looked at previous times together as a team. We feel really confident. Obviously the likes of me, Mason [Mount], Reece [James] and Raz [Raheem Sterling] have made the Champions League final so we've all been playing at a great standard this year. I believe as a group we can really push on to win it."

England play their first game against Croatia at Wembley on Sunday.

