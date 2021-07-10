Phil Foden did not take part in England training on Saturday morning as a precaution having picked up a minor knock.

The other 25 players in Gareth Southgate's squad trained as normal at St George's Park ahead of England's Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley Stadium on Sunday evening.

Foden, 21, started in England's group games against Croatia and Scotland and was an extra-time substitute in England's semi-final victory against Denmark. However, he did not feature against Germany and Ukraine.

Euro 2020 Wilson: How 'accidental hero' Southgate has excelled in England role ahead of historic final 29 MINUTES AGO

The Manchester City midfielder will be hoping to feature in the Euro 2020 on Sunday, but his slight knock raises doubts over whether he will be fit enough to start England's most significant match since the World Cup final in 1966.

Foden told his teammates they must keep their promise to dye their hair if England win the Euros.

"I’ve told them but I’m feeling they are not going to do it," he said.

We’ve still got a tough final to win. If we win I’d like to think they’d stick to their word but we’ll see."

He added: "There are going to be so many emotions with the fans [during the final]. The players have to stay focused and treat it like the first game of the tournament.

"Don’t change anything because we’ve been brilliant in every game. Hopefully we can get it over the line."

'I am extremely proud' - Kane reflects on England's historic night

Euro 2020 England should be worried about 'mentally strong' Italy - Inside Europe 2 HOURS AGO