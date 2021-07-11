Harry Kane has insisted England must be proud of their achievements at Euro 2020, and feels they are on track to taste glory at a major tournament.

England suffered the agony of defeat to Italy in the final of Euro 2020 in a penalty shootout, with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missing from the spot.

It was England’s first major final since winning the World Cup in 1966, and they took their supporters on a magnificent journey.

Euro 2020 Unsavoury scenes in London mar Euro 2020 final build-up 5 HOURS AGO

Gareth Southgate’s side fell at the final hurdle at Wembley, but Kane believes there are positives to take into qualifying for next year’s World Cup.

“We could not have given more,” Kane told the BBC. “It is the worst feeling in the world.

It was not our night, but we had a fantastic tournament and should be proud and hold our heads up high.

“It is going to hurt for a while, but we are on the right track and building and hopefully we can progress from this next year.”

Harry Kane and England's long wait for a trophy goes on Image credit: Getty Images

The entire squad was quick to console the players who missed from the spot, and Kane says no blame will be apportioned and expects them to bounce back going into next year’s World Cup.

“You have to hold your heads up high,” Kane said. “These things can happen. You go through your process and put it where you want to put it, but anyone can miss a penalty.

“We win together and we lose together.

“We will learn and grow from it and it will give us even more motivation to do well in the World Cup next year.”

Euro 2020 Italy and Donnarumma deny England on penalties to win Euro 2020 5 HOURS AGO