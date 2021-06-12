Raheem Sterling is set to start England's Euro 2020 opener against Croatia at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, according to reports.

The 26-year-old started England's latest World Cup qualifying victory against Poland on March 31 and has played in the Three Lions' last 25 competitive games.

The one exception was a qualifier against Montenegro in November 2019 after an altercation with Liverpool defender Joe Gomez at St George's Park.

According to The Telegraph , Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford could be set for the substitutes bench with in-form 21-year-old Phil Foden tipped to round out a front three. England captain Harry Kane is expected to lead the line.

Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson are both injury doubts for the tournament opener on Sunday afternoon which could see Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings partner John Stones in central defence.

On Maguire's fitness, England boss Gareth Southgate said: "He is progressing really well.

"It is still a long shot, but we are still checking in daily and he is further ahead than he thought he might be at this point. So we are certainly not going to rule it out."

