Wales’ 2-0 win over Turkey on Wednesday evening all-but secured their progression to the knockout stages of Euro 2020.

But the game wasn’t safe until deep into stoppage time, when Swansea City’s Connor Roberts slotted home the second to spark jubilant scenes of celebration.

"That's the best moment of my career that will probably never be matched,” he told BBC Sport immediately after the match.

To be playing in a major competition is the pinnacle for me, and to almost seal us through to the next stage is incredible.

"Today is a massive step towards that, we have a massive game on Sunday, but it has done us no harm winning today.

"We are a young group but we have resilience, people who will run until the last minute and we did that tonight.”

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey had earlier scored as sublime opener, pulling down Gareth Bale’s pinpoint lofted pass on his chest to finish.

"I felt a bit of relief, I had two chances before to score but that first half today was superb, we really dominated,” Ramsey said.

"Second half we showed great character and I think we thoroughly deserved the win.

"We've given ourselves a brilliant opportunity now, we've got another big game to go, we are in a good position now.”

Wales play Italy in their final group game, and will be hoping for better finishing from talisman Gareth Bale than he showed when ballooning a penalty over the bar in the second half against Turkey.

But, speaking after the game, Bale preferred to focus on the positives of another famous win for Wales at a major tournament.

"I'm absolutely delighted with the win, we fought hard, worked our socks off, yes I missed a penalty but I feel I showed good character to keep going,” Bale said.

"That second goal at the end was the icing on the cake.

"Aaron [Ramsey] got in a few times, we've always linked up well, it was important to get the victory today.

"You'd like to think that [four points] would be enough, we will have to wait and see, if you'd offered us four points at the start we would have bitten your hand off.”

Bale was somewhere close to his best against Turkey Image credit: Getty Images

And manager Rob Page said that Bale’s ability to lift himself back up after the penalty miss was a measure of the man.

"What Gareth really showed was character, everyone makes mistakes, but he got on with it and was man of the match,” Page said.

"He played a massive part as a captain, as was Aaron Ramsey who I thought was outstanding tonight."

