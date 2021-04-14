UEFA has confirmed Rome's Stadio Olimpico as a host venue for the rearranged Euro 2020 tournament after it was confirmed fans would be permitted.

“The authorities have guaranteed at least 25% of the stadium’s capacity will be filled. As a result, UEFA considers Rome to be fully confirmed as a venue for the tournament,” read a statement from European soccer’s governing body.

A FIGC statement on Tuesday said that at least 25% of the 72,698-seater Olimpico would be filled after receiving approval from the Italian government.

Rome is scheduled to host the opening game of the European Championship when Italy play Turkey on June 11, and will holding Italy's other two group games against Switzerland and Wales as well as one quarter-final.

The tournament, due to take place across 12 host cities around Europe, was put back by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now run from June 11-July 11.

London, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, Budapest, St Petersburg and Baku have also been confirmed after agreeing to have fans in attendance.

However the status of Dublin, Bilbao and Munich remains uncertain.

Dublin and Bilbao could not commit to supporters being able to attend games, while the mayor of Munich said on Monday that he could not rule out blocking fans from going to games in June due to the infection rate and protection orders in the Bavarian capital.

They have until April 19 to provide assurances to UEFA, on which date the governing body's executive committee will meet and make a final decision.

