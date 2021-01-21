Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin is weighing up whether to stage the European Championship in one country this summer rather than across the continent as planned

The tournament was postponed last summer for 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. And while the tournament is set to take place on June 11 across 12 cities in different countries, this concept was dreamed up prior to the Covid-19 outbreak.

"We must not forget that the idea of this special hosting of the tournament came about when the coronavirus didn't exist ... it was an initiative of the EU Commission that wanted to have football shown all over Europe," he told German newspaper Muenchner Merkur/TZ.

London's Wembley Stadium is set to host the final and semi-finals. Image credit: Getty Images

"But I know that the UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin - who is incredibly careful with corona - is thinking about whether it wouldn't make more sense in these times to play the tournament in just one country.

"That would be with a corresponding hygiene concept, of course."

The current host cities are London, Glasgow, Dublin, Bilbao, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Munich, Rome, St Petersburg, Bucharest, Budapest and Baku. UEFA is expected to make a decision on the fate of the tournament in March, with vaccination progress in host nations understood to be the sticking point.

With additional reporting from Reuters

