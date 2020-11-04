UEFA is set to push ahead with its original plans for the rescheduled Euro 2020 to be played in multiple countries, despite rumours Russia could be sole host.

The tournament was pushed back a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and is set to start in Rome on June 11 next summer.

Many host nations are experiencing a dramatic increase in cases going into the winter, including England, Italy, Spain and Germany and reports in Le Parisien stated that the 2018 World Cup host would step in.

However, UEFA insists that it is still planning to use its original format - and wants to see fans in the stadia, with much of Europe still playing domestic matches behind closed doors.

"UEFA intends to hold Euro 2020 in the format and the venues confirmed earlier this year and we are working closely with all host cities on preparations," the statement read.

"Given the uncertainties surrounding Covid - over which neither UEFA nor the local organising bodies have control - it is currently too early to say whether those games in June and July will have restrictions either on fans or even their staging.

"UEFA's efforts are currently focused on planning for a tournament in all 12 venues with fans.

"Decisions that run counter to that plan could be made much nearer the time if necessary but there are presently no plans to change any venue."

