The UK could host next summer's European Championships, according to a report.

The Daily Mail say UEFA are exploring alternatives to their plan to host the event across 12 cities in Europe because of the Covid-19 pandemic and have held talks with the English FA about having it in the UK.

However, UEFA chief Alexander Ceferin is reportedly keen to still host the tournament across the continent. UEFA are reportedly going to make a final decision on the host nation/s within the next two months.

A UEFA spokesperson has told Sky Sports they intend to hold this summer's European Championships in the originally agreed format.

The spokesman said: "UEFA intends to hold Euro 2020 in the format and the venues confirmed earlier this year and we are working closely with all host cities on preparations.

"Given the uncertainties surrounding Covid - over which neither UEFA nor the local organising bodies have control - it is currently too early to say whether those games in June and July will have restrictions either on fans or even their staging."

England and Scotland are both in Group D are set to face each other at Wembley Stadium on June 18.

