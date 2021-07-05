What is the general mood in the Danish camp?

The mood seems to be great after the important victory in Baku. The squad haven't been shy about the goals for the tournament and wanting to return to Wembley; a goal that has been confirmed by Kasper Hjulmand as well as the players. The hard-fought victory against Czech Republic seemed to be important for the squad as it showed that this team has the ability to fight and win ugly as well as dominating the games.

Do you think Denmark can win? Or is this more about just enjoying the ride to the semi-finals?

It would be too pessimistic to say no, because we are in the semis now, and if we look at the facts, we haven't lost to England in the last two meetings against them. We aren't the big favourites, but the team has proven that when they play great they can beat everyone. And Denmark's cryptonite, Belgium, is out, so why not?

What have you made of England so far?

The English team doesn't really frighten me that much. Harry Kane looks like he's in form after a slow start to the tournament, but England haven't played that great in the tournament and only played one world class opponent (Germany). The dangerous thing about England is the massive home field advantage which will be important for them, but Denmark has a great head-to-head record against England. However, the English attack has to be considered as one of the most dangerous in Europe with Raheem Sterling, Kane and their supporting cast, whoever plays (Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho etc.).

Who do you think is England's most dangerous player? Who is going to be Denmark's most important player?

It has to be Raheem Sterling for England. Creative, fast and always dangerous, he provides immediate danger for every team he faces. His play in the small spaces as well as creative ability makes him the clear focal point of the Danish defence who have stopped Harry Kane the last two times the teams have faced each other.

For Denmark the focal point has to be winning the battle in midfield. It seems like Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips are the weakness for England, so if Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Thomas Delaney dominate the middle of the pitch, it will create space for the wing backs - especially Joakim Mæhle.

Finally what's your prediction for the match?

All optimism aside, England must be considered BIG favourites for this match. Wembley without travelling Danish fans, world class players all around etc. However, Denmark have a great head-to-head record against England, and we have absolutely nothing to lose - the Cinderella story continues with a 1-0 victory and a lot of disappointed Englishmen. Good things come in threes and we have previously won 1-0 twice at Wembley.

Let's make it three!

