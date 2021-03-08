Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to make an international comeback.

Ibrahimovic, who is Sweden's all-time leading scorer with 62 goals in 116 matches, could then be in contention to lead the line at Euro 2020 this summer.

But while he has impressed for AC Milan this season, will he be a hit on the international stage?

Eurosport Sweden’s Siavoush Fallahi thinks Ibrahimovic’s return will be a big boost for Sweden, who are in Group E at Euro 2020 with Spain, Poland and Slovakia.

"For me it's great that Zlatan is coming back," said Fallahi.

"It sounds strange to say but he's a different player and person than last time he was with the national team. At Milan he's showed what his leadership qualities can give a group of young players and when it comes to the Euros, it's either in or out.

Zlatan brings experience from the highest stages, he's still world class as we've seen in Italy and he's surely going to be very difficult to face for any opponent. If you look at facing Sweden with or without Zlatan, it's a huge difference when you have Zlatan in the squad, not only for Sweden, but also for the opponents.

Ibrahimovic reportedly came close to coming out of international retirement to play for Sweden in 2018 at the World Cup.

While that didn’t materialise, his form for AC Milan this season appears to have been too good to ignore.

He met with Sweden head coach Janne Andersson in November and now looks likely to be named in the squad next week.

“This is the last dance for him,” added Fallahi.

“One last chance to fulfil something he didn't manage to do with Sweden before and that's winning a title. I'm all for it, and I'm very happy that Andersson has resolved the situation for Sweden's best.”

Ibrahimovic, who missed Milan's last game against Verona due to injury, has scored 16 goals in 21 Serie A games this season.

He is out of contract in the summer but hopes to stay with the club.

Asked if he will still be a Milan player next season, Ibrahimovic told Rai Play: “I don’t know, let’s see. If Paolo [Milan tecnical director Maldini] wants, I am up for it.

"I wanted to be there [for the Verona game], because I feel too much inside and I missed the team too much. When I spend a day without them, it's like one without my children."

