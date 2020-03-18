WEDNESDAY’S BIG STORIES

Sepp knew all along

It’s 2am, Wednesday morning. Across the continent, marshals are sneaking into town squares and winding back the countdown clocks. Merchandisers are carefully scrubbing out a ‘0’ on scarves, t-shirts and loo rolls, and replacing it with a ‘1’. Advertisers are trying to find another use for Pierluigi Collina after canning their 20-20 vision gag.

And perhaps, somewhere deep in Zurich, an official pardon is being prepared for Sepp Blatter.

UEFA’s Euro 2020 ---> Euro 2021 plan is good. Very good. What’s the point of postponing something for a couple of months when nothing is certain anymore? And yet, dear reader, it would be much harder to pull off without a winter World Cup in 2022.

The predicted domino effect will likely shunt a tournament(s) into the summer of 2022 – whether it’s the Women’s European Championships, the revamped Club World Cup and/or the UEFA Nations League – something that wouldn’t be feasible had Blatter not plucked Qatar’s name out of that envelope.

Euro 2021 is now the ultimate carrot. If you weren’t convinced about self-isolating before, surely the prospect of football never happening again is motivation enough. Strap yourself in on the sofa and don’t dare look at anyone for the next 16 months, but instead spend your days dreaming of the ultimate carnival at the end.

It’s as if they have cancelled Christmas. But by doing so, they’ve ensured that the following Christmas will be the biggest on record. And that’s why the Warm-Up is convinced Euro 2021 will succeed. It will be an explosion of emotion, sadness, relief, joy wrapped into one, as Europe comes together to remember its greatest struggle in modern times. We already can't wait.

FIFA President Sepp Blatter announces Qatar as the host nation for the FIFA World Cup 2022, in Zurich December 2, 2010Reuters

OK, UEFA's scheduling isn't perfect...

UEFA are reportedly eyeing up June 24 and June 27 for the Europa League and Champions League finals respectively – despite the tournament being locked in the last 16 with no resumption in sight.

The Warm-Up has a solution that *might* see the tournaments concluded. One that will draw the biggest TV audience.

First, UEFA must honour the remaining last 16 ties when the medical advice permits it. Second, they should then invite all eight quarter-finalists to the respective finals.

Place eight goals evenly around the pitch and allow each team to field four players. Play begins with one football. Each time a team concedes, they crash out of the tournament. The goals are re-positioned evenly around the pitch, while the remaining teams can each bring on another player – seven teams with five players, then six teams with six players, and so on. This continues until two teams are left playing a regular game of football with 11 players, when it becomes Next Goal Wins. Don’t say you wouldn’t watch it.

In all seriousness, UEFA should get creative. If they want to be spoil sports and restrict it to two teams per match then fine, but at least have a mini four-team tournament to decide the winners.

Economic crisis looms

Time to get serious. World players’ union Fifpro have issued a stark warning about the coronavirus impact. They highlight that many people are dependant on football for their income – not just players – and fear the industry could “turn ugly very quickly”.

Here’s general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffman:

" For the first time in decades, we're facing a real, consistent economic crisis in the industry… We must look at the socio-economic impact of coronavirus. Not just the players but other people employed through professional football - our industry employs hundreds of thousands. There is the potential for it to turn ugly very quickly… If we don't respond quickly in terms of stabilising the cash flow we could see mass redundancies and mass lay-offs of players and other staff within weeks. "

IN OTHER NEWS

Wash your hands

Otherwise Jose Mourinho will publicly call you out:

IN THE CHANNELS

We really wanted to include Cesc Fabregas playing Eddie Murphy but it’s a bit rude – so head here for that. Instead, here's John Motson storming into No. 10 to have his say.

HAT-TIP

" But what would truly be the best and fairest way for things to be decided this season if the remaining games can never be played? Here is one completely objective, scientific and clear-headed policy as proposed to us (not really, obviously) by each Premier League club… "

Football365 spoke to every Premier League club, or at least pretended, to gather their thoughts on how the season should end. Read their findings here.

COMING UP

Just 449 sleeps until Euro 2021.

And with that Euro 2021 announcement, so ends the football news cycle for the next few weeks/months. We wish Andi Thomas good luck in finding something to write about in tomorrow's Warm-Up...