Football

Euro 2022 final: ‘England have shown they can be hurt, that’s our mission’ - Germany manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg

Germany beat France 2-1 to book a place in the Euro 2022 final against hosts England at Wembley Stadium. They have conceded just one goal on their way to the final and manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg says “England have shown they can be hurt” during the knockout stages of the tournament. The final takes place on Sunday with up to 90,000 fans expected.

00:00:51, an hour ago