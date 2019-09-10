Getty Images

Ronaldo scores four as Portugal coast to victory in Lithuania

By Michael Hincks

40 minutes agoUpdated 35 minutes ago

Cristiano Ronaldo recorded his 54th career hat-trick before adding a fourth as Portugal coasted to a 5-1 victory in Lithuania.

The Juventus forward opened the scoring from the spot after seven minutes before Vytautas Andriuskevicius levelled for the hosts.

A flurry of three goals in 15 second-half minutes from Ronaldo, and a late fifth from William Carvalho, handed Portugal another three points as they closed the gap on Group B leaders Ukraine.

Ronaldo, on top of scoring his eight international hat-trick, also netted his second four-goal haul for Portugal, three years after his first.

