Ronaldo scores four as Portugal coast to victory in Lithuania
Cristiano Ronaldo recorded his 54th career hat-trick before adding a fourth as Portugal coasted to a 5-1 victory in Lithuania.
The Juventus forward opened the scoring from the spot after seven minutes before Vytautas Andriuskevicius levelled for the hosts.
A flurry of three goals in 15 second-half minutes from Ronaldo, and a late fifth from William Carvalho, handed Portugal another three points as they closed the gap on Group B leaders Ukraine.
Ronaldo, on top of scoring his eight international hat-trick, also netted his second four-goal haul for Portugal, three years after his first.
