The result left Ukraine top of the section on 19 points from seven games, eight more than second-placed European champions Portugal who have a game in hand. He told reporters post-match:

" Not just anyone can reach this figure. "

"Thank you to my team-mates, colleagues and coaches who have helped me to become the player I am.

"I am disappointed that we didn't win, but proud of the team."

Reflecting on his personal achievement, Ronaldo added: "How many records do I have? I don't know. I have to enjoy the moment and thank those who helped me reach this impressive mark.

"The last time I played at this ground I won the Champions League, a beautiful moment that is in the past. Today we played well but couldn't win.

" Records come naturally - I don't go looking for them; records are looking for me! Without having an obsession, they happen naturally. "

Third-placed Serbia are on 10 points from six games after an Aleksandar Mitrovic brace gave them a 2-1 win at Lithuania.

Luxembourg have four points from six games and the Lithuanians prop the group with one point from seven matches.

First-half goals by Roman Yaremchuk and Andriy Yarmolenko fired Ukraine into a 2-0 lead before Ronaldo reduced the arrears with a 72nd-minute penalty, with Taras Stepanenko sent off for the home side for a second yellow card.

FRANCE HELD BY TURKEY

France must wait to claim a place at Euro 2020 after the world champions were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Turkey in a high-octane qualifying game on Monday.

Turkey's Kaan Ayhan equalised eight minutes from time after France substitute Olivier Giroud opened the scoring in the 76th as the visitors stayed top of Group H with 19 points from eight games, ahead of Les Bleus due to a 2-0 win in Konya last June.

Iceland are third on 15 points after goals by Arnor Sigurdsson and Kolbeinn Sigthorsson earned a 2-0 home victory over Andorra, with Albania fourth on 12 points following a 4-0 away win against Moldova.

MONDAY'S RESULTS