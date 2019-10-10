Memphis Depay struck a late double as the Netherlands came from behind to beat Northern Ireland 3-1 and bolster their Euro 2020 qualification hopes.

Ronald Koeman's side laboured for long spells and had looked in deep trouble when substitute Josh Magennis headed in the opener for the visitors 15 minutes from time.

However, Depay levelled soon after with a toe-poked finish before another substitute, Luuk de Jong broke Irish hearts with a close-range strike in stoppage time.

Depay then rubbed salt in Northern Ireland's wounds with a third right at the death.

It was cruel on Michael O'Neill's men, who now lie third in Group C after being so close to a famous result.

The Green and White Army are on 12 points along with second-placed Germany and table-toppers, Holland, but have played a game more than their rivals for qualification.

Ireland will now look to regroup ahead of next month's tricky double-header at home to Oranje and away to Germany. The Netherlands will aim to build on this victory when they visit Belarus in this pool on Sunday.

TALKING POINT

Late, late drama destroys Northern Ireland's fine work. If you don't count the Nations League, Holland are bidding to reach their first major tournament since 2014. There have been plenty of positives under Koeman, but this performance will have disappointed him despite getting out of jail late on. Northern Ireland will be heartbroken as at 1-0 with just over 10 minutes to play, they were a home point against the Oranje away from qualification. But Depay, who is so often the Dutch talisman, rose to the challenge and ensured his country's run of victories at this ground stretched to 17. It's very tight at the top of Group C, but Ireland are going to need something special in their November double-header if they are to deny the heavyweights in this pool now.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Memphis Depay (Netherlands). The Lyon man was on the periphery of a poor game for long spells, but stepped up when it mattered most. He continues to star in this qualification campaign and was key to Koeman and co staging a sensational finale.

PLAYER RATINGS

NETHERLANDS: Cillessen 5, de Ligt 6, Van Dijk 6, Blind 6, Dumfries 6, Wijnaldum 7, de Roon 6, F.de Jong 6, Bergwijn 7, Babel 6, Depay 8. Subs: Malen 7, van de Beek 7, L. De Jong 7.

N.IRELAND: Peacock-Farrell 6, Smith 6, J. Evans 7, Cathcart 7, Ferguson 6, C. Evans 7, Davis 7, McNair 7, Saville 7, Dallas 7, Lafferty 6. Subs: Magennis 7, Thompson n/a, Flanagan n/a.

Matchcast: Full match stats and commentary



KEY MOMENTS

51' - NETHERLANDS CHANCE. Bergwijn injects some much needed pace into an attack down the right. He cuts inside and lays it into Babel, who in turn tees up Wijnaldum, but the Liverpool man's 20-yard shot flies way over the bar.

69' - NETHERLANDS CHANCE. Depay scoops a lovely ball over the top for Malen, but his cross-shot on the volley is well blocked by Peacock-Farrell.

75' - GOAL! Netherlands 0-1 Northern Ireland. Magennis nods home from close range after Dallas had taken advantage of Blind's error to cross from the right.

80' - GOAL! Netherlands 1-1 Northern Ireland. Depay produces a smart first touch to a cut back from the left and toe pokes the leveller.

85' - NETHERLANDS CHANCE. Malen is left all alone to rise and meet Depay's cross, but he somehow plants his free header wide.

90+1' - GOAL! Netherlands 2-1 Northern Ireland. Holland have snatched it! Bergwijn's cross is stabbed home at the far post by Luuk de Jong at the second attempt.

90+4' - GOAL! Netherlands 3-1 Northern Ireland. It's three. Depay does it again as he coolly slots into the far corner from the left side of the box.

KEY STATS

Depay is the first Netherlands player with 14 goals or assists in a single calendar year this century (6 goals, 8 assists).