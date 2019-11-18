Seven players got in on the act in Italy’s demolition of Armenia as Roberto Mancini’s side ended the qualifiers with 10 wins from 10 and a goal difference of +33 in Group J.

Ciro Immobile netted twice with Nicolo Zaniolo and Nicolo Barella also on target as Italy led 4-0 at the break.

Zaniolo then got his second 20 minutes after the break before Alessio Romagnoli, Jorginho and Riccardo Orsolini made it eight.

Edgar Babayan's consolation for Armenia was quickly followed by a Federico Chiesa strike for Italy.

Elsewhere, Spain made it through Group F unbeaten after beating Romania at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

Gerard Moreno’s double came between Fabian Ruiz’s opener and an Adrian Rus own goal in the first half, with Mikel Oyarzabal making it five in second-half stoppage time.

