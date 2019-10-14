England’s players adhered to UEFA’s three-step anti-racism protocol in the first half after racist chants were aimed at Tyrone Mings on his Three Lions debut - at a stadium already partially closed due to past racist behaviour.

Footage showed Mings highlight the abuse to an official at the Vasil Levski Stadium, leading the referee to instruct for an announcement to be made over the PA to urge fans to stop.

Gareth Southgate, Manager of England speaks with referee during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Bulgaria and England on October 14, 2019 in Sofia, Bulgaria

The chants persisted, however, with Mings once more subjected to monkey chants. On this occasion, the referee halted the match as a group of Bulgarian fans left the stadium.

Whether they were told to leave or left on their own accord was initially unclear, with subsequent reports suggesting police had encouraged them to leave, but it meant the game was one step away from a potential abandonment.

The players agreed to come back out after half-time, during which Bulgarian captain Ivelin Popov could be seen talking with some supporters.

The match was able to finish, with England's 6-0 leaving them top of Group A and on the verge of qualification to Euro 2020. (Scroll down for match report)

AS IT UNFOLDED

27’ - The referee makes his way over to the fourth official, with television commentary stating that boos have been aimed at Sterling in recent minutes. The referee has clearly halted the match, and has spoken to Kane - England's captain - too.

30’ - Step one? It appears so. A tannoy announcement is met by whistles by the home supporters. (UEFA's three-step protocol states if players are racially abused, the referee first halts play and an announcement to the supporters to immediately stop racist behaviour is made)

41’ - Mings has been subjected to monkey noises the past few minutes. It's so clear to hear. So desperately sad to hear.

43’ - The referee has been called to the sideline... he's speaking with Southgate while Henderson is having words with the Bulgaria head coach.

45+1’ - Jeers from the Bulgarian fans with the match still halted. The monkey chants could be heard with Mings on the ball - quite clearly.

And now, some Bulgarian fans are leaving the stadium - whether they've been asked to leave or leaving on their own accord, if any of them have been involved in the abuse so far tonight, then they're not welcome back.

FA STATEMENT

"The FA can confirm that England players were subjected to abhorrent racist chanting while playing in the EURO 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria. This is unacceptable at any level of the game and our immediate focus is supporting the players and staff involved. As we are sadly aware, this is not the first time our players have been subjected to this level of abuse and there is no place for this kind of behaviour in society, let alone in football. We will be asking UEFA to investigate as a matter of urgency."

THE FOOTBALL...

It was secondary on a night where UEFA's three-step anti-racism protocols were thrust into the spotlight, but England produced an impressive response to Friday's defeat in Czech Republic with a routine 6-0 win in difficult circumstances.

The win was not enough to book their Euro 2020 spot - with Kosovo beating Montenegro 2-0 - but England are top of Group A and will qualify if they beat Montenegro at home next month.

There were five changes made from the side that lost 2-1 in Prague, and it was Ross Barkley - one of the players brought in - who scored a first-half double, with Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling also on target before the break.

The second half was a training session for England, and while it could have hit double-figures, Bulgaria's goalkeeper Plamen Iliev made a number of impressive stops, although Sterling did eventually get his second, while Harry Kane - after three assists - got his goal late on.

PLAYER RATINGS

Bulgaria: Iliev 7, Pashov 5, Terziev 4, Hadzhiev 4, Nazev 5, Wanderson 4, Kostaninov 5, Despodov 4, Samov 4, Popov 4, Isa 4. Subs: Kraev 5, Ivanov 5, Malinov 5

England: Pickford 6, Trippier 7, Maguire 7, Mings 8, Chilwell 7, Winks 7, Henderson 7, Barkley 8, Sterling 8, Kane 8, Rashford 7. Subs: Mount 6, Sancho 6, Wilson 6

MAN OF THE MATCH

Tyrone Mings - Under such adversity, and on his England debut, the defender can be proud of his display. It was a huge night for the man who lived in a homeless shelter as a child, considered quitting while playing non-league football, turned pro at 19 and had never played for England at youth level, and though it will be remembered for the wrong reasons, Mings can say he kept a clean sheet on his first international display, while also proving to Southgate that he could be the centre-back partner for Harry Maguire that England have been craving.

KEY MOMENTS

7’ – GOAL ENGLAND! Quality play from Rashford down the left, who sells Pashov a dummy, cuts onto his right foot and bends an effort into the far corner from a tight angle.

20’ – SECOND FOR ENGLAND! In the ITV studio Roy Keane said Barkley "hasn't done enough" to warrant a starting spot in international football, but here he is getting on the end of a fine England move, which saw Sterling play a lovely one-two with Kane before crossing it over to the Chelsea midfielder.

35’ – A THIRD FOR ENGLAND! Another delightful goal for England, Barkley's sixth for his country, as he latches onto a fine Kane cross and heads in a third.

45+4’ - GOAL ENGLAND! It's a fourth for England, and it's Sterling who taps in Kane's cross.

69’ – A FIFTH FOR ENGLAND! Kane again the provider after a brilliant long ball from Pickford. The Spurs captain finds Sterling, who calmly slots in.

85’ – ANOTHER GOAL! There's a wry smile on the England captain's face. He hit the post moments ago and has been the main assister tonight, but after a cheeky nutmeg he slots in his eighth goal of the qualifying campaign.