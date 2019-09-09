Getty Images
Northern Ireland hopes dented by Germany defeat in Belfast
Euro 2020 qualifying Group C, Windsor Park – Northern Ireland 0 Germany 2 (Halstenberg 48, Gnabry 90+3)
Northern Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for Euro 2020 were dealt a blow as Germany survived a first-half onslaught to claim a 2-0 win at Windsor Park.
Marcel Halstenberg fired home a lovely effort, and Serge Gnabry made sure of maximum points late on, as the hosts were left ruing a spree of early chances.
More to follow.
