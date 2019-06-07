Shane Duffy netted a late equaliser to earn the Republic of Ireland a point in Denmark as Mick McCarthy's side maintained their unbeaten record in Group D.

Southampton midfielder Pierre Emile Hojbjerg came off the bench to give the hosts a deserved lead, but with five minutes left on the clock Duffy headed in the equaliser from an Alan Judge cross.

The draw means McCarthy has yet to taste defeat in his second spell as Ireland manager, yielding two wins and a draw - enough for the Boys in Green to consolidate top spot in the group.

The first-half passed largely without incident, thanks largely to Ireland's resolute defending but the game opened up after the restart with Denmark blowing a host of opportunities.

Real Madrid-target Christian Eriksen - who smashed a hat-trick as the Danes crushed Ireland's 2018 World Cup dreams - was largely ineffective throughout and blasted over from a decent position, while Middlesbrough flop Martin Braithwaite spurned another golden opportunity minutes later.

The Danes were well worth their lead when Hojbjerg headed in from Jens Stryger Larsen's cross in the 76th-minute, but Ireland responded just nine minutes later, courtesy of Duffy's third international goal.

Ireland may have even snatched a later winner as James McClean saw his angled shot well saved by Kasper Schmeichel, but in the end they will be more than happy to settle for the point.

The Republic are three points ahead of second-placed Switzerland - having played a game more - and will be confident of another victory on Monday night when they host Gibraltar.

TALKING POINT

Gritty Ireland battle their way to a point. With refreshing honesty, Ireland boss McCarthy admitted in his pre-match press conference that he would be thrilled with a point. Considering the chances Denmark spurned and the fact they came from behind, there is absolutely no question that the former Ipswich manager will be delighted with the draw.

It wasn't pretty, but then Ireland don't have the flair to play fluid football. What McCarthy's side do possess is character, grit and determination. It was their refusal to give in that yielded the draw tonight at a difficult ground. Denmark are firm favourites to take one of the top two spots in Group D, so this is a crucial away point.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Shane Duffy (Ireland): The Brighton defender, of course, grabbed the equaliser but that was only the cherry on top of the cake. Prior to his goal, Duffy had been a rock at the back; a real leader in defence.

PLAYER RATINGS

Denmark: Schmeichel 6, Larsen 7, Kjaer 6, Christensen 6, Daalsgaard 6, Delaney 6, Schone 6, Braithwaite 7, Eriksen 5, Poulsen 6, Jorgensen 6. Subs: Dolberg 5, Hojberg 7.

Ireland: Randolph 8, Coleman 7, Duffy 9, Keogh 7, Stevens 7, Hourihane 7, Whelan 7, Hendrick 6, Brady 6, McClean 6, McGoldrick 6. Subs: Hogan N/A, Robinson N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

58' - CHANCE! The game is really opening up now as we approach the hour-mark. Ireland drop worryingly deep as a cross comes in, it falls to Eriksen who is left unmarked. The Spurs schemer, however, leans back and fires the shot horribly over.

61' - OVER! Another let-off for Ireland! Poulsen peels away from his marker to tee Braithwaite up for a shot. With the goal at his mercy the Danish forward leans back and fires over.

76' - GOAL! Denmark 1-0 Ireland: What an impact by substitute, Hojbjerg! The Saints midfielder makes the breakthrough with a lovely header. He makes a late run into the box to meet Larsen's inviting cross and Randolph is left with no chance. The warning signs were there.

85' - GOAL! Denmark 1-1 Ireland: Duffy, Ireland's man mountain at the back, has levelled the scores! The big man steps up when he is needed to potentially earn Ireland a point! Judge's delivery is beautiful and the Brighton defender powers home the header!

89' - SAVE! Ireland almost snatch a late winner! The ball is rolled to McClean in space on the left but from an angle the Stoke midfielder sees his shot blocked by Schmeichel! Could he have pulled it back to a team-mate?

