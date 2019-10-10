Lukaku reached the milestone when scoring Belgium’s opener, and five more goals followed in a one-way first half.

Nacer Chadli and a Cristian Brolli own goal made it 3-0 before Lukaku scored his second, with Toby Alderweireld and Youri Tielemans putting Belgium 6-0 up at half-time.

Substitutes Christian Benteke and Yari Verschaeren were on target after the break before Timothy Castagne scored late on to complete the rout.

Elsewhere, Croatia solidified their place at the top of Group E with a home 3-0 win over Hungary, who are now four points off top in third.

Luka Modric opened the scoring before Bruno Petkovic’s double put Croatia in control.

Croatia https://twitter.com/UEFAEURO/status/1182378702983831555?s=20

More to follow