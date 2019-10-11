Getty Images
France scrape past Iceland, Turkey leave it late
Olivier Giroud’s second-half penalty earned France a vital 1-0 victory against Iceland in their Group H showdown.
Giroud broke the deadlock from the spot in the 65th minute, and France held on to seal a vital three points.
France remain second on 18 points, the same as leaders Turkey who needed a last-gasp Cenk Tosun goal to beat Albania 1-0. Iceland are now six points adrift of top in third.
France and Turkey, who meet at the Stade de France on Monday, but the world champions are behind by virtue of their 2-0 loss in Konya in June.
Andorra are second to last on three points after beating Moldova 1-0 for their first Euro qualifying points.
