Reuters

England ease to victory over Kosovo

England ease to victory over Kosovo
By Mike Gibbons

4 hours agoUpdated 5 minutes ago

Euro 2020, Fadil Vokrri Stadium - Kosovo 0 England 4 (Walsh 32', Kane 79', Rashford 83', Mount 90+1')

England will go into the European Championships as one of the top six seeds after beating Kosovo 4-0 in the final qualifer.

Harry Winks netted his first goal for his country in the first half and England survived some nervous moments before Harry Kane scored a tournament-leading 12th goal in qualifying.

Marcus Rashford hit a superb third after fantastic run and set-up from Raheem Sterling and then substitute Mason Mount's maiden international strike rounded off the scoring in injury time.

More to follow.

On the same topic

Euro Qualifying

Results

0Read and react
0Read and react