England ease to victory over Kosovo
Euro 2020, Fadil Vokrri Stadium - Kosovo 0 England 4 (Walsh 32', Kane 79', Rashford 83', Mount 90+1')
England will go into the European Championships as one of the top six seeds after beating Kosovo 4-0 in the final qualifer.
Harry Winks netted his first goal for his country in the first half and England survived some nervous moments before Harry Kane scored a tournament-leading 12th goal in qualifying.
Marcus Rashford hit a superb third after fantastic run and set-up from Raheem Sterling and then substitute Mason Mount's maiden international strike rounded off the scoring in injury time.
More to follow.
