England ease to victory over Kosovo

England will go into the European Championships as one of the top six seeds after beating Kosovo 4-0 in the final qualifer.

Harry Winks netted his first goal for his country in the first half and England survived some nervous moments before Harry Kane scored a tournament-leading 12th goal in qualifying.

Marcus Rashford hit a superb third after fantastic run and set-up from Raheem Sterling and then substitute Mason Mount's maiden international strike rounded off the scoring in injury time.

More to follow.