The full-back received his first senior call-up after impressing for United following his move from Crystal Palace in the summer.

The Three Lions face Bulgaria at Wembley on Saturday before hosting Kosovo on Tuesday in a Euro 2020 qualification double-header.

England confirmed manager Gareth Southgate will not name a replacement with right-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier already in the now 24-man squad.

Wan-Bissaka has played every minute of United’s four Premier League games so far this season.

The 21-year-old – who has featured for England’s U21s and U20s – has made the most tackles in the league to date (26).

He was named United’s man-of-the-match in the 1-1 draw at Wolves last month.