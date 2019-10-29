Getty Images

Bulgaria to play two games behind closed doors, fined for racist abuse towards England players

Bulgaria to play two games behind closed doors, fined for racist abuse towards England players
By Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 51 minutes ago

Bulgaria will play two matches behind closed doors and have been fined 75,000 euros (£64,640) by UEFA for their fans' racist abuse towards England players during their Euro 2020 qualifier on October 14.

The closure for the second game is suspended for two years.

England's 6-0 win was twice halted in the first half due to audible monkey chants and racist taunts. The qualifier was nearly abandoned, but both sides played on.

A group of supporters, dressed in black making Nazi salutes, were seen leaving the ground at half-time.

Video - 'We did our talking on the pitch' - Kane and Mings on dealing with racism in Bulgaria

03:57

The Bulgarian authorities have targeted 16 suspects with 12 arrests made so far.

With the investigation still ongoing, four supporters have received fines and two-year bans.

On the same topic

Euro Qualifying

Results

0Read and react
0Read and react