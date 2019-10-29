The closure for the second game is suspended for two years.

England's 6-0 win was twice halted in the first half due to audible monkey chants and racist taunts. The qualifier was nearly abandoned, but both sides played on.

A group of supporters, dressed in black making Nazi salutes, were seen leaving the ground at half-time.

Video - 'We did our talking on the pitch' - Kane and Mings on dealing with racism in Bulgaria 03:57

The Bulgarian authorities have targeted 16 suspects with 12 arrests made so far.

With the investigation still ongoing, four supporters have received fines and two-year bans.