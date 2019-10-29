Getty Images
Bulgaria to play two games behind closed doors, fined for racist abuse towards England players
Bulgaria will play two matches behind closed doors and have been fined 75,000 euros (£64,640) by UEFA for their fans' racist abuse towards England players during their Euro 2020 qualifier on October 14.
The closure for the second game is suspended for two years.
England's 6-0 win was twice halted in the first half due to audible monkey chants and racist taunts. The qualifier was nearly abandoned, but both sides played on.
A group of supporters, dressed in black making Nazi salutes, were seen leaving the ground at half-time.
The Bulgarian authorities have targeted 16 suspects with 12 arrests made so far.
With the investigation still ongoing, four supporters have received fines and two-year bans.
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react