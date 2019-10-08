Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton has been forced out of the reckoning by an injury he picked up during his side's 5-1 win over Norwich on Saturday.

Heaton, 33, was due to join up with fellow stoppers Jordan Pickford and Nick Pope, his former team-mate at Burnley, for Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

However, he will instead spend the international break recovering with his club side while Henderson will join up with the England squad on Wednesday at St George's Park.

The 22-year-old has represented England at age-group level and was part of the 2017 World Cup-winning U20 squad, but only appeared once in the group stages as Freddie Woodman won Goalkeeper of the Tournament.

Henderson has been on the books at Manchester United since 2011 but has never played for the first team, instead cutting his teeth with a series of loan spells, the latest at Sheffield United where he has been ever-present for them since the beginning of last season.

But Henderson is unlikely to make his England debut in the next seven days barring further injury with Pickford and Pope both ahead of him in the pecking order.