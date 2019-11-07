Oxlade-Chamberlain last started for England in March 2018 against Italy before suffering a serious knee injury that kept him out of the World Cup and saw him spend a year on the sidelines.

But the former Arsenal midfielder is back in regular action for Jurgen Klopp's side and has scored four goals in his last four appearances.

James Maddison is also back in the squad after pulling out of the last games due to illness.

Michael Keane has been dropped for John Stones who is fit again while Dele Alli, Kyle Walker, Jesse Lingard and Eric Dier are all high-profile absentees for the second squad in a row.

England squad in full

Goalkeepers: Tom Heaton (Aston Villa), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Leicester), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Danny Rose (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid).

Midfielders: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool), Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Harry Winks (Tottenham), Fabian Delph (Everton).

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea).