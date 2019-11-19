In the build up to Hungary's crunch final Euro 2020 qualifier with Wales, Rossi made the surprising comparison with the most expensive teenage footballer on the planet, who Paris Saint-Germain forked out £133 million for.

"James is a player that is playing with a motor bicycle because he is really fast," said Rossi.

" I have never seen someone in the last period as fast as him, maybe Mbappe. He’s unbelievable. "

There is no denying that James has been one of the few bright sparks in a somewhat mixed season for Manchester United. He’s started life well in the North West with three goals and two assists, with confident attacking play that has got the Old Trafford crowd on the edge of their seats again.

On the International scene James is also fairing well with two senior goals to his name, both coming in 1-0 wins over Slovakia and Belarus, showcasing his eye for goal and superb wing play.

Daniel James - Manchester UnitedGetty Images

Our View

James is proving to be a very talented young player, with an exciting career ahead of him. His seamless transition from a Championship player with Swansea, to one of United’s standout performers is nothing short miraculous.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that United paid all of £15 million for his services, making the young Welshman a bargain in a transfer market where players are now going for six figures.

In terms of comparisons with Mbappe, both players have clocked speeds of 36 kph, making them two of the fastest players in professional football, so it’s fair to say that Rossi was not far wrong there.

But that's where the similarities end. At still only 20-years-old Mbappe, has consistently been breaking records domestically, accolades include youngest player to score a Ligue 1 hat-trick at 18 years and 2 months.

Video - PSG eye Antoine Griezmann as shock Kylian Mbappe replacement - Euro Papers 01:26

At international level he played a pivotal role in France lifting the 2018 World Cup, becoming the youngest French goal scorer in World Cup history at 19-years-old. His goal in the final against Croatia made him the second teenager to score in a World Cup final along with Pelé. He also collected French Player of the Year and FIFA World Cup Best Young Player Award.

Whether James goes on to become a massive success is yet to be seen, but as it stands the jury is firmly out on this one. There is simply no comparison between James and Mbappe.

By Alex Davoodi