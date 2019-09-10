The Borrusia Dortmund winger has been in fine form in the Bundesliga so far this season, scoring twice and assisting three other goals in the first three matches.

He is set to be rewarded with a start at St Mary's, replacing Marcus Rashford from the team which beat Bulgaria 4-0 at Wembley on Saturday.

Gareth Southgate is also expected to rotate his full-backs, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ben Chilwell set to replace Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose respectively.

Following the drubbing of Bulgaria on Saturday, England have won all three of their matches so far, conceding just one goal.

In Kosovo, they face their nearest rivals in Group A, with the minnows having taken eight points from their four matches.